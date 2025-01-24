Powerlifter Sadiya Almas aims to shine in world stage

Guntur: Sadiya Almas Shaik, a 22-year-old powerlifter from Guntur district, has set her sights on conquering the world stage. With a remarkable record of 91 medals in just eight years across international, national, and state competitions, she is a rising star in the sport.

Inspired by her father, Samdani Shaik, an international powerlifting gold medalist, Sadiya began her journey in 2017. Under her father's guidance, she honed her skills, consistently demonstrating exceptional talent.

Her impressive medal haul includes, 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze in World Games, 8 Gold in Commonwealth Games, 18 Gold, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze in Asian Games, 15 Gold, 9 Silver, 7 Bronze in National Games and 18 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze in state-level games.

Sadiya acknowledges the fierce competition at the international level, stating, "Winning medals internationally is incredibly challenging. You're facing the best of the best from around the world."

Her recent highlights include Junior World Powerlifting Championship (Malta, August 2024): 1st Place, 2 Gold, 1 Silver, World Powerlifting Championship (Istanbul, Turkey, 2022): 2nd Place, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Commonwealth, Powerlifting Championship (Sun City, South Africa, October 2023): 1st Place, 4 Gold.

Maintaining peak fitness and a balanced diet are crucial for Sadiya, as competitions are categorized by weight.

Balancing her academic pursuits with rigorous training, Sadiya is currently pursuing an MBA at KLU in Guntur district while dedicating four to five hours daily to powerlifting.

The Shaik family has a strong sporting legacy. Sadiya's sister, Dr Shaik Asiya, also excelled, winning four Gold medals at the Asian Powerlifting University Cup in Hong Kong in 2024.

Samdani Shaik, who currently serves as the general secretary of the Guntur District Powerlifting Association, is actively seeking greater government support for Sadiya's continued success.