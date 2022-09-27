'Praja Poru Yatra' to continue till Oct 2

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP's ideology is to loot North Andhra, while BJP's aim is to develop the region on all fronts, said former minister and BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he said the 'Praja Poru Yatra' will continue till October 2 and it brings out the lapses in the government. He demanded the YSRCP leaders to explain what they did to North Andhra in the past three years and why the development of the region is always linked to decentralisation. Lakshminarayana says that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Rayalaseema region could take up a padayatra in North Andhra.

But his party leaders made announcements that they would block the padayatra of Amaravati farmers, he said. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should bear the responsibility if any obstacle is created to the padayatra of Amaravati farmers. The BJP will stand by the farmers, extending complete support to them and making Amaravati the sole capital of the state, the former minister mentioned.

Further, the former minister questioned why the state government continued the old liquor policy till the new policy was introduced. However, he wondered why the government took six long months to introduce the sand policy. He alleged that the YSRCP government failed to take up Amaravati development and complete the Polavaram project. Kanna Lakshminarayana made it clear that the state will not develop until Narendra Modi's rule comes in Andhra Pradesh in 2024.