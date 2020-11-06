A march that heralded a new era of welfare

Amaravati: Three years ago, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy began walking from YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya to Ichapuram town bordering Odisha to listen to the heartbeats of the people as an opposition leader. On November 6, 2017, he began his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and by the time he concluded it in 341 days covering 3,648 km across 134 Assembly constituencies of the state, he not only rewrote history but also got ensconced in the hearts of people. He listened to the people's woes promising them a way out if he came to power.



The spirit of the Padayatra brought in revolutionary changes in the state in the fields of education, agriculture, medicare, providing social, economic and political empowerment of weaker sections and women and a social welfare delivery system was put in place in the form of Village and Ward Secretariats.

Gone are the days when the aged and physically-challenged had to travel to the pension office for Rs 1,000 every month. Instead, Rs 2, 250 is now being delivered at the doorstep on the first of every month by volunteers.

People need not run from pillar to post to get social documents, like birth certificate, ration card and the like. For the delivery of all social benefits, one village secretariat is set up for a population of every 2,000 persons ushering in a real Gram Swaraj. The secretariats provide over 500 types of services and about 10 to 12 locals are employed with each volunteer looking after 50 houses. This initiative provides employment as well as services under one roof in the same village.

Farmer welfare has been on priority. From providing quality seeds and other inputs to marketing of their agriculture produce, Rythu Bharosa Kendras(RBKs) were set up across the state to take care of the needs of farmers. Rythu Bharosa is being given at Rs 13,500 per family annually and MSP was announced to all crops, including perishable goods. A Market Stabilisation Fund with Rs 3,000 crore was set up to check price fluctuations. Such a thought has stemmed from the feedback Jagan Mohan Reddy has received during his odyssey where farmers were seen in distress.

Jaganna Vidya Kanuka, Amma Vodi, Goru Muddha take care of school education and Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena, of the college and professional courses.

Aargoyasri has got a new lease of life with the flagging off of a fleet of 1,200 ambulances of 104 and 108 on a single day.

The number of ailments covered has gone up to 1,000 and all medical treatments more than Rs 5 lakh were brought under its cover. Pensions are being given to people with chronic diseases besides post hospitalisation allowance.

About 90 per cent of the poll promises were fulfilled in the first year itself. Jagan gave a word during his Padayatra and kept the same after coming back to power.