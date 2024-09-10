Prakasam barrage gets 3,62,250 cusecs inflows

Guntur: Prakasam barrage is receiving inflows of 3,62,250 cusecs of floodwater from upstream on Monday evening. The Irrigation department officials are releasing 3,62,452 cusecs to the downstream by lifting 70 crest gates. However, inflows into the barrage are gradually falling.

According to the official sources, at present water in Srisailam reservoir touched 205.66 tmc ft against the storage capacity of 215.81tmc ft.The reservoir is getting 2,28,307 cusecs while the officials are releasing 2,28,203 cusecs. Similarly, Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is getting inflows of 1,38,059 cusecs from the upstream and 1,37,059 cusecs water is being released. The water storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is 312.05 tmc ft and the present storage is 306.09 tmc ft.

Water storage capacity of Pulichintalaproject is 45.77 tmc ft and currently, the storage is 41.54tmc ft. The reservoir is getting 2,06,028 cusecs and officials are releasing 2,05,645 cusecs.