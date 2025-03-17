Prakasam Collector inspects GGH

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya conducted surprise late-night inspection at the Government General Hospital here on Saturday around 10:30 pm.

The collector arrived in a private car and headed directly to the casualty ward to assess the quality of medical services being provided to patients. She expressed anger upon discovering that senior doctors who were supposed to be on duty in the casualty ward were absent at that time.

During her 90-minute inspection that lasted until approximately 11:45 pm, collector Ansariya thoroughly examined the casualty ward, gynaecology ward, and radiology section. She reviewed patient medical records and scrutinized the procedures for X-ray, CT, and MRI scans, including wait times and report delivery schedules.

The collector interacted directly with several patients and their relatives to gather feedback about the services provided. Many complained about poor sanitation conditions, which the collector herself observed during her inspection.

She issued a stern warning to the medical staff, stating that any negligence in maintaining hygiene standards or providing medical services would result in severe action.