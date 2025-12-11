Prakasam collector inspects granite quarry operations

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu, accompanied by Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, inspected a granite quarry in Chimakurthy on Wednesday, emphasising waste management and worker health in mining operations.

Speaking to the media, Collector Raja Babu revealed that mining activities generated Rs 180 crore in government revenue last year, with this year’s target set at Rs 220 crore. He assured mine owners of district administration’s support in resolving operational challenges. He stressed that owners must focus equally on waste management alongside mining activities to reduce air pollution. The administration is identifying dedicated sites for mining waste disposal and will enforce strict protocols, he informed.

The collector highlighted the importance of workers’ health and announced government health camps. He also addressed the issue of revenue resolution, warning of strict action against erring officials and urging public patience during the implementation of the online land process. MLA Vijay Kumar emphasised maximising revenue without causing public inconvenience and using DMF funds for community needs, while ensuring environmental compliance.

Later, the collector and the MLA visited the Government High School in Chimakurthy and inspected the quality of the midday meals by having lunch with the students. Then they visited the town’s drinking water supply unit and emphasised to officials that it is their responsibility to ensure they supply clean, safe water. After that, they visited the Tribal Welfare Residential School, interacted with the students, and ordered the staff to repair the toilets.