Prakasam Collector receives ‘Best Electoral Practices Award- 2024’

Ongole : For the transparent voter list preparation, innovative voter registration programmes and voter awareness initiatives, Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya was selected for the Best Electoral Practices Award-2024.

She received the award from Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at a programme held at Tummalapallii Kalakshetram in Vijayawada as part of the 15th National Voters’ Day celebrations.

Ongole RDO K Lakshmi Prasanna and Darsi tahsildar M Sravan Kumar received awards for outstanding performance, while the Prakasam police IT Core CI V Suryanarayana received the exemplary award for his excellence in conducting elections and security management during the General Elections 2024.

Former State Election Commissioner Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and Joint Chief Electoral Officer A Venkateswarara Rao also participated in the programme.

The district officials and staff from various departments congratulated the award recipients for their exceptional performance.