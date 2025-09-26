Prakasam collector reviews key infrastructure projects

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu conducted inspections of key infrastructure projects in the district on Thursday and ordered the acceleration of development timelines across multiple sectors.

The collector, accompanied by joint collector R Gopala Krishna, examined proposed airport lands in Aluru village, Kothapatnam mandal. During the visit, officials also inspected bridge construction on the Alluru-Aluru connectivity road. In-charge RDO Kalavati and Tahsildar Shantikumari participated in the inspection.

Later, at Talluru, the collector reviewed the progress of the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Expressway construction. The 110-kilometre stretch within Prakasam district is targeted for completion by May 2026. National Highways Authority of India officials confirmed the completion of land acquisition. He emphasised the importance of daily target-setting and timely project completion, instructing contractors to expedite their work and report any field-level issues promptly.

NHAI PD Anil Kumar and construction representatives attended the meeting.

In Divakarapuram village, Pedacherlopalli mandal, the Collector inspected the proposed CBG (Compressed Biogas) plant site with Plant State Head T Babu. Officials discussed land allocation details and requested comprehensive reports on the usage of cultivable land within a 30-kilometre radius. The Collector emphasised the need to expedite plant construction while ensuring optimal utilisation of government land.