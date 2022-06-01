Prakasam cops' quick response saves a man's life

Ongole (Prakasam District): Immediate response to a call from Prakasam police saved a man, who attempted suicide and was unconscious in the fields in a remote village in the western area of the district.

Prakasam police control room received a WhatsApp message for help from Chilakala Madan Mohan Reddy

of Hyderabad at around 7.10 pm on Monday.

Mohan Reddy informed the police that his friend Kummari Venkateswarlu, a native of Muppalapadu in Hanumanthuni Padu mandal, called him stating that he is vexed with his problems in life and committing suicide.

Alerted by the message, control room staff informed the Control Room CI and Ongole taluk in-charge CI immediately. The staff traced his mobile signal location and found that he was at Doddichintala village in HM Padu mandal.

The taluk CI informed the location of the man to Kanigiri CI and HM Padu SI. SI Krishna Pavani and her staff rushed to the village and after searching found out the unconscious Venkateswarlu, who already consumed pesticides in the fields. The SI immediately shifted him to a hospital in Kanigiri and handed him over to his parents. As per the doctors' advice, his parents shifted him to GGH Ongole for better treatment.

Prakasam district SP Malika Garg appreciated the control room CI N Srikanth Babu and constable Asif Ahmed, taluk station in-charge CI Rama Kotaiah, Kanigiri CI Paparao, HM Padu SI Krishna Pavani and their staff for their quick response to the message and saving the life of the distressed man.