Prakasam cops rescue 1,729 boys, 495 girls

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal informed DGP Gautam Sawang and home minister Mekathoti Sucharita that they have rescued 2,224 orphaned children in Operation Muskaan conducted for four days in last week.

In the videoconference organised by the DGP and the home minister with all district SPs in the state, Siddharth Kaushal explained that in the Operation Muskaan conducted on October 28 and 29 and November 2 and 3, the police officers from all police stations limits have identified 1,729 boys and 495 girls as orphans, street children, and child laborers at railway stations, bus stands, brick kilns, and industrial areas, in coordination with child welfare department, labour department. He said that they have booked 22 cases against those who employed the children for work and made necessary arrangements to send the children to schools after counselling the parents.

The DGP interacted with several children rescued all over the state and he spoke to InkolluSalomi, a 12-year-old girl from SurareddyPalem of Tangutur mandal. Sawang asked the girl to study well and assured that the police would always help children like her. The girl thanked the DGP and said she wants to become a teacher in the future.

OSD K Chowdeswari, Disha DSP M Dhanunjaya, SB-1 inspector V Suryanarayana, District Child Welfare Committee member B Padmavati, deputy commissioner of labour S Srinivasa Kumar, NATIONAL CHILD LABOUR PD SK GouseBasha and other departmental officials also participated in the programme.