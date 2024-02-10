Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam

Dr. Nukasani Balaji, president of Prakasam District Telugu Desam Party and former chairman of Zilla Praja Parishad, addressed a press conference at the Telugu Desam Party office in Prakasam district. He spoke about the launch of a campaign called 'Sankharavam' by the TDP to counter the alleged anarchy of Jagan Mohan Reddy's government and the YCP leaders.

Nara Lokesh, the TDP National General Secretary, will undertake a tour called Sankha Rao across the state, visiting constituencies where he has not visited during the Yuvagalam padayatra. The aim is to inform the people and activists about the alleged atrocities of Jagan Reddy's government. Nara Lokesh will visit 120 assembly constituencies in the next 40-50 days, holding Shankharavam programs in three assembly constituencies in a day.

The interactive sessions during Shankaravam will help identify and address the problems faced by the people in respective areas. The Super Six schemes announced by Babu Hami-Future Assurance program will be explained and taken to every house. Nara Lokesh had previously toured the state during the Yuvagalam Padayatra to address the concerns of the people affected by Jagan Reddy's government. However, the Padayatra faced obstacles in Uttarandhra due to the arrest of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. Through the Shankharavam program, the TDP aims to bring party workers closer to Nara Lokesh and provide them an opportunity to share their views directly with him.