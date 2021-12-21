  • Menu
Prakasam fencers selected for national championship

Prakasam district players PVNS Vardhishnu, R Keerthana and P Vijayalakshmi selected for the national championship
Prakasam district players PVNS Vardhishnu, R Keerthana and P Vijayalakshmi selected for the national championship

Highlights

Three players from Ongole district were selected for the 29th Juniors Under-20 National Fencing Championship.

Ongole: Three players from Ongole district were selected for the 29th Juniors Under-20 National Fencing Championship.

Informing this here on Tuesday, Prakasam District Fencing Association secretary G Naveen said that district players PVNS Vardhishnu and R Keerthana were selected in the sabre category while P Vijayalakshmi was selected in the foil category, based on their performance in State-level juniors championship held recently in Kakinada. He further said that these players will participate in the 29th Juniors Under-20 National Fencing Championship scheduled to be held from December 25 to 28 at Sonipat in Haryana State.

Andhra Pradesh Fencing Association president V Nageswara Rao, Prakasam District Fencing Association president Balisetty Nageswara Rao and District Olympic Association president Kurra Bhaskara Rao appreciated the players for being selected for the national championship and coaches R Naga Chiranjeevi, B Bharat and R Vijayalakshmi for training them.

