Prakasam police set up Legal Aid Clinic to resolve civil cases

Ongole: Prakasam police set up a Legal Aid Clinic in association with the District Legal Services Authority to help in resolving civil cases in the district.

With the initiation of the SP Malika Garg, the DLSA appointed BV Sivaramakrishna as the panel advocate at the Legal Aid Clinic.

As part of the legal aid clinic services, the civil petitions received in Spandana will be forwarded to the local legal service centres and then to DLSA as pre litigation cases. The DLSA serves notices to both parties and the complaints can be resolved in the Lok Adalat after conciliation.

SP Malika Garg assured the public that the district police would be at the forefront in resolving their issues.

In the Spandana programme held at the district police office on Monday, the SP received 99 grievances from the public from various places in the district. She personally interacted with the complainants, learned about their issues and assured them that justice will be done to the victims.

She spoke to the local police officers through the videoconference in front of the complainants and ordered them to update her on the action taken on the petitions from time to time.

The additional SP B Ravichandra, OSD K Chowdeswari, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, SB II inspector N Srikanth Babu and other staff also participated in the Spandana programme.