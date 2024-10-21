Prakasam police to observe ‘Martyrs Week’ up to Oct 31

Ongole: The Prakasam district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar has announced that they will observe Police Commemoration Week, the annual event honouring the police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, from October 21 to 31.

The SP said that the commemoration begins on October 21, marking the anniversary of a 1959 incident where ten CRPF jawans lost their lives defending against Chinese incursion in Ladakh. He explained that a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at the district’s Police Martyrs’ Memorial will be held on October 21, and the police officials visit the hometowns of fallen officers, pay respects at their former schools, and advocate for public spaces to be named in their honour from October 22 to 30.

Damodar said that from October 22 to 31, they would screen patriotic films and displays showcasing police valour in open theatres across the district. From October 23 to 27, he said that elocution competitions will be held for school and college students, including children of police personnel. ‘Open House’ exhibitions will be held from October 26 to 31, at the Ongole Police Kalyana Mandapam and various sub-divisional offices, showcasing police equipment and technology to educate the public, he said.

The SP said that on October 28, they would hold medical camps and blood donation drives at district headquarters and all sub-divisions, and on October 29, the SDPOs and CIs will organize online seminars featuring prominent speakers discussing police sacrifices. On October 30, he said that a programme to recognize the family members of fallen officers who have achieved notable success will be arranged, and on October 31, they observe the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, concluding the event.

SP Damodar emphasized that these events aim to honour the fallen, raise public awareness about the crucial role of police in society, and highlight the sacrifices made by officers in the line of duty. He announced that the department is fully prepared to conduct these commemorative events across all police stations in the district.