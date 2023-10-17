Prasanna plays down concerns over Naidu’s health

Nellore: Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy criticised the TDP for raising a hue and cry over facilities to party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in central jail in Rajamahendravaram. He said TDP is blowing the issue out of proportions only to derive sympathy from people.



Participating in Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme at Kodavaluru mandal on Monday, the YSRCP MLA said that there was no need at all to be concerned about TDP national president’s health as the government was taking all precautionary measures in the interest of protecting his health.

He said that as many as 7 wardens, and one jail superintendent cadre officer were monitoring Naidu’s health condition round-theclock.

He said that as per the court directions, the government has installed tower AC and additionally seven fans in the Sneha Block where the TDP chief was lodged.

He recalled that he had a close association with Chandrababu for some time when he was TDP MLA for Kovur, and added that Naidu has been suffering from skin disease for the last 25 years due to which he used to change dress for seven times a day.

Prasanna Kumar Reddy claimed that in terms of health, Chandrababu Naidu is quite comfortable in jail compared with outside but family members were unnecessary making it an issue as they want to bring him out and admit to a corporate private hospital run by their own community. The MLA said that the government will provide the facilities based on rules prescribed in the jail manual.