Prathipati foundation establishes Anna canteen in Chilakaluripet

The Anna Canteen, established by the Prathipati Foundation in Chilakaluripet, continues to serve the poor with clean and delicious meals.

The canteen caters to people from various villages who are in need, including beggars and those visiting government offices, hospitals, and banks. Last Thursday, a total of 639 individuals were provided with food at the Kalyani Centre, where the canteen is located.

Members and volunteers of the Telugu Desam Party, such as Sheikh Karim, Tubadu Subhani Sheikh, Tyler Khajavali Sheikh, Anser Sheikh, Thirumalashetti Srinivasa Rao, Jawwaji Buchibabu, and others, contributed their voluntary services at the Prathipati Foundation canteen.