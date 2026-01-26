Praveen clinches spot in spell bee contest

Rajamahendravaram: K Samuel Praveen, an 8th grade student from the City Municipal Corporation High School located at Vankayala Vari Street, has qualified for the state-level Spell Bee competition. This achievement follows his stellar performance at the zonal level contest recently held in Kakinada.

In charge Headmaster Gouri Shankar shared that the school students have consistently excelled in the competition. Earlier, three students, K. Samuel Praveen (Class 8), Khush Bhakt Valli (Class 7), and Kavyasri (Class 6), secured first place at the district level competition to enter the zonals. Praveen continued his success by performing exceptionally at the zonal level to secure his spot in the upcoming state level event. The students received their certificates of merit from the Zone 2 Regional Joint Director G Nagamani.

Praveen’s achievements extend beyond competitions. He has been recognized for his creative initiative in developing CMH Times, an English magazine produced at the school level. Acknowledging his potential, District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao has adopted Praveen for the current academic year.

DSEO Vasudeva Rao and Urban Range DI B. Dileep Kumar congratulated the English teachers Teja, Indira, and Anitha, who served as mentors and encouraged the students to achieve this success.