Pre Christmas celebrations performed in grand note

Kadapa: Spiritual climate prevailing as around 3.5lakh Christians performed 'Season of Advent' which is popularly known as waiting moments of Jesus Christ birth in a grand note on Tuesday.

All ancient churches across the district like a 125 years old Paripethuru Church CSI church Mariya Puram Roman Catholic Church and newly constructed Siliva Margam church in Kadapa city etc in were witnessed reverberated with the songs praising the greatness of Jesus Christ. A group of Singers called 'Caral Singing' were seen going around the town and villages use to visit every house awaken their community people by singing songs praises the birth of Jesus Christ.





According to the Mariyapuram Roman Catholic church, Bishop Ballela Prasad Caral Singing is an important event during the auspicious Advent Event as the people believe that Jesus Christ would bless them with health and wealth if praise him in such manner.





Meanwhile, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was in the district for participating in various developmental activities participated Pre Christmas celebrations along with his family members at Idupulapaya on Tuesday.

