Pre-placement talk organised at GIET

Rajamahendravaram: Cognizant, a multinational IT company, conducted a Pre-Placement Talk at Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET – Autonomous), a constituent institution of Godavari Global University, to prepare final-year engineering students for upcoming recruitment opportunities.

Puneet Pandey, Director (Technical), Cognizant, who addressed the students as the keynote speaker, stressed the importance of innovation in the field of engineering. “Young engineers should constantly think towards innovation. Such thinking not only contributes to individual success but also adds significant value to organisations and their customers,” he said. He added that every individual possesses inherent potential, and it is essential to nurture a habit of lifelong learning. He advised students to stay updated with emerging technologies and adopt a growth-oriented mindset.

Praveen, HR Manager at Cognizant, informed that the company’s recruitment registration process will commence in the second week of August. He elaborated on the interview process and cleared various queries raised by the students regarding career opportunities and corporate expectations.

The session saw enthusiastic participation from students and was attended by Dr MVS Babu, Principal of GIET, Balachander, Head of Corporate Relations at GGU, Dr K Valli Madhavi, Placement Officer, Dr N Leelavathi, Dean, Muralidhar Reddy, Director, Heads of Departments, and other faculty members.