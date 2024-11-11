Pregnant women facilitated tailored list of tests, etc

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 19th anniversary celebrations of the healthcare facility, pregnant women could avail a customised list of tests, etc., from conception to delivery.

Offered by the Lotus Hospital for Women and Children, the healthcare facility intends to spread its wings both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the hospital officials, including CEO Subba Raju, doctors VSV Prasad and V Hema Prasad, multiple pregnancy tests throughout the nine months of pregnancy and delivery will be provided for women as part of the special initiative rolled out to mark the anniversary and and on the occasion ofinaugurating a newbranch.