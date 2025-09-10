Preparations begin for national women’s empowerment meet

Tirupati: Preparations are in full swing for the National Women’s Empowerment Conference scheduled to be held in Tirupati on September 14 and 15.

This is the first time Andhra Pradesh will host the prestigious event, and the district administration is determined to make it a matter of pride for the state. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar held a review meeting at the Collectorate conference hall, along with Andhra Pradesh Legislative Secretary General Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar and Joint Collector Shubham Bansal on Tuesday to oversee the arrangements.

He directed officials to ensure flawless coordination and provide world-class facilities for the dignitaries, delegates, and representatives attending from across the country.

The Collector said that liaison officers play a crucial role in the success of the programme.

Training sessions were conducted for them on Tuesday morning, with instructions on extending seamless support to guests, including guidance on accommodation, transport, security, medical care, and protocol.

He stressed that officials must work in coordination over the next four days to execute duties without lapses.

Special attention is being given to hospitality, with help desks and medical teams stationed at accommodation centres`. The Collector also reminded officials to interact with delegates in a respectful and positive manner, so that visitors leave with a memorable impression of Tirupati and its people. The two-day conference, to be chaired by BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, will bring together women representatives, elected leaders, government officials, and social service organisations from different states. The focus will be on women’s empowerment, leadership, employment opportunities, and participation in socio-political spheres.

Successful models of women’s empowerment from various states will also be showcased, providing insights for policy recommendations.

Tirupati Smart City General Manager Chandramouli conducted training for liaison officers, offering guidance on protocol and etiquette while handling dignitaries. The meeting was attended by District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, staff of the Legislative Secretary General’s office, Revenue Divisional Officer Ram Mohan, Protocol Deputy Collector Sivaram Naik, and other senior officials.