Preparations in full swing for Karthika Deepotsavam

Kurnool: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation has geared up for the grand celebration of Karthika Deepotsavam to be held on Wednesday at Vinayaka Ghat along the KC Canal.

Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath said that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

Inspecting the venue on Tuesday, the Commissioner directed officials to focus on public amenities and safety measures in view of the heavy influx of devotees expected for the event.

He instructed that proper lighting, stage and sound system, drinking water facilities, sanitation, and deployment of trained swimmers be arranged at the ghats.

Coordination with various departments for traffic regulation and crowd management was also stressed.

Commissioner Vishwanath held a review meeting earlier in the day at his camp office to take stock of the arrangements.

He emphasized the need for inter-departmental coordination to ensure that the festival proceeds in a serene and well-organized manner without causing any inconvenience to devotees.

Later, the Commissioner inspected the ongoing CC road works towards Devanagar and instructed officials to develop greenery on both sides of the road while taking strict measures to prevent encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, In-charge SE Sheshsai, Public Health Officer Dr Nagashiva Prasad, Municipal Engineer Manohar Reddy, Sanitation Officer Nagaraju, DEE Giriraj, AE Bhanu, and other municipal officials accompanied him during the inspection.