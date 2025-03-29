Preparations in full swing in Amaravati

Vijayawada : Against the backdrop of the P-4 scheme being launched by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the state Secretariat on Sunday afternoon, arrangements are in full swing for the event. This programme is being undertaken with the aim of eradicating poverty in the society through P-4 (Public, Private, People, Partnership).

The P-4 programme is being launched with the aim of adopting the 20 percent poor people who are at the bottom of the society and supporting them and bringing them out of poverty. The government is already receiving suggestions and advice from the people on this P-4 scheme. Amaravati will be the venue for the P-4 inauguration to be undertaken by the state government on the Ugadi festival day. On March 30 evening, the program will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm. The authorities are taking steps to make arrangements for providing transport facility to people.

For this programme, self-help groups, students, farmers, and daily wage earners will be invited from all the Assembly constituencies across the state. About 13,000 people are expected to attend the programme from various places, including Eluru, Krishna, NTR, and Guntur, Palnadu, East, and West Godavari districts, Manyam, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kurnool, Anantapura, and Sri Sathyasaya districts.

The government has specially appointed Harinarayana, IG, stamps and registration department, and three other high-ranking officials at the state level to monitor the process of transport facilities to people.

A nodal officer has also been appointed for each district and a liaison officer for each bus. Those who are being transported from districts near Amaravati will be taken care of in the morning on the same day and arrangements will be made for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Meanwhile, all the arrangements are already being made at the venue, especially the process of setting up waterproof German tents on the premises of the venue and levelling of the ground is underway.

Similarly, the work at the venue, VIP parking, and other vehicle parking areas’ levelling woks are being carried out with JCBs on a war footing.