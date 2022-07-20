Prepare action plan for revival of LIDCAP, Minister Merugu Nagarjuna tells officials

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna instructed the officials to prepare an action plan within a week for the comprehensive development of LIDCAP with all details of its assets including lands, property and non-performing assets.

He addressed a review meeting with the officials of Leather Industries Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (LIDCAP) here on Wednesday.

The Minister told the officials that the action plan should include details of land and buildings and what activities were undertaken in the past and why the activities were stopped. The action plan should also include how best the building and land could be utilised and necessary funds for the revival of these assets. He said LIDCAP assets should not remain unutilised and should not be alienated. The officials were told to decide how to utilise the valuable land available in the heart of Vijayawada.

LIDCAP should extend financial help to the cobblers and drummers, he suggested. The Minister said he would strive to allot shops in the RTC bus stations free of cost or on nominal rent to sell leather products. Minister Nagarjuna said that he would conduct another review meeting to go through the proposals, if the officials prepare the action plan within a week. He stated that he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of LIDCAP.

LIDCAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dola Sankar, General Manager Swarnalatha and others attended the meeting.