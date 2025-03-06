‘Prepare master plan for eco-sensitive zone at Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary’

Tirupati : Towards developing the eco-sensitive zone at Nelapattu Bird Sanctu-ary, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal has directed officials to prepare a master plan. At a review meeting held on Wednesday, he stated that the government had identified a two-kilometer radius around Nela-pattu Bird Sanctuary, located in Doravari Satram mandal, as an eco-sensitive zone.

Bansal emphasised the need to regulate tourism activities, agriculture, horticulture, and fisheries within the zone, while strictly prohibiting activities such as mining and permanent constructions. He instructed officials to submit scientific maps detailing the region’s socio-economic conditions, lifestyle, and activities at the earliest. The mas-ter plan will be drafted in collaboration with the Centre for Environ-ment and Development (CED), with inputs from all relevant depart-ments. The eco-sensitive zone covers several villages, including Akkarapaka, Mailangam, Mutchalagunta, Nelaballi, Nelluru Palli, Vengamamba Pu-ram, Ekolu, and Nelapattu. The plan will outline permissible and pro-hibited activities, along with measures to promote sustainable liveli-hoods in tourism, fisheries, and agriculture. Sullurupeta Division DFO and Wildlife Management Officer Harika highlighted the importance of the master plan to protect the sanctu-ary’s biodiversity.

Additional DFO Nagabhushan, CED Regional Director Jayachandra, CED Programme Director TR Vinod, FRO Soujanya, Animal Husbandry Officer Ravi Kumar, Fisheries Officer Nagaraju, Horticulture Officer Dasharatha Rami Reddy, DRDA PD TN Sobhan Babu, Doravari Satram Tahsildar Saila Kumar, and others were present.