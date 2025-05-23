  • Menu
Prepare plans for developing parks: Civic chief

Corporation Commissioner N Mourya inspecting Bhupal Housing Colony in Tirupati on Thursday

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the engineering and town planning officials to prepare plans for developing parks in all 50 wards in the city to improve greenery and provide a space for the people spend time in the morning and evenings. The commissioner along with senior officials on Thursday inspected Bhupal Housing colony and other localities.

During her interaction with residents in the localities they sought commissioner to improve sanitation road facility and also parks to provide the much-needed breathing space for the people.

Mourya sought the officials to prepare a plan for developing a park in Bhupal Housing Colony and identity places in other localities for developing parks or mini parks.

On noticing an open drain passing very near a road she instructed the officials to take up the reconstruction of the drains to avoid the overflowing of the drain water on the road.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ACP Murthy, DE Venkata Prasad were present.

