Prepare plans for devpt works in Journalists’ Colony

Prepare plans for devpt works in Journalists’ Colony
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to prepare plans for development works in the S R Sankaran Journalists’ Colony.

As part of resolving issues raised during the public grievance, the Commissioner along with engineering and health officials inspected the colony here on Wednesday. During the visit, Puthalapattu MLA Murali Mohan and local journalists explained various problems in the area to the Commissioner.

Commissioner Mourya stated that development plans would soon be prepared. She also directed sanitation workers to clear garbage regularly. Large quantity of waste was blocking the main drain and causing difficulties for residents.

SE Syam Sundar, municipal engineer Gomathi, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ACP Murthy, DEs Ramana, Silpa and Sanitary Supervisor Sumathi were present.

