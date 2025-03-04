Prepare plans to prevent drinking water shortage in summer

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has directed RWS (Rural Water Supply) officials to draft robust plans to prevent drinking water shortage during summer. On Monday, she held a coordination meeting with district officials as part of Public Grievances Redressal at the Collectorate, which was attended by Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramunayak, Special Deputy Collectors, and other officials.

Collector Rajakumari instructed RWS officials to prepare solid plan to address potential drinking water shortages in the summer. She emphasised the need for borewell deepening, flushing, and pipeline repairs as part of these measures.

She also pointed out that the P4 survey conducted by village and ward secretariat staff still had 15% pending work and ordered officials to expedite its completion. Additionally, she directed them to complete the 38% pending MSME survey, along with surveys related to work-from-home employees, missing employees, missing citizen household data, and child Aadhaar updates within the stipulated timeframe. She noted that the Sirivella mandal was lagging in various survey parameters and urged officials to improve performance and speed up survey completion.

The Collector further instructed that all students studying in government welfare hostels should be provided with meals strictly as per the government menu. She emphasised the need to monitor students’ health during examinations and provide them with nutritious food to improve pass rates.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan added that tahsildars and RDOs should take special care to resolve pending land-related issues, including resurvey and mutation applications, on priority.