Prepare proposals for abolition of NALA Act: Cabinet sub-panel

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet sub-committee for introducing reforms in Revenue department directed the officials to prepare proposals for abolition of NALA Act.

The Cabinet committee led by Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad, Minister Payyavula Keshav and Minister P Narayana met at the Secretariat on Wednesday and discussed on the NALA Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Finance Payyavula Keshav said that the officials were asked to prepare draft proposals for abolition of NALA Act. He said for using agricultural land for other purposes, people are forced to make rounds to different offices and after noticing the problems of people, Chief Minister Chadnrababu Naidu announced abolition of NALA Act during thea Collectors’ conference.

The Minister said officials were asked to prepare proposals to make the procedure easy in which people who are developing ventures and utilising the agricultural land for other purposes can get land transformation by paying necessary tax without making rounds to offices.

He said based on the complaints of people, the State government decided to abolish NALA Act and reduce land tax.

The Minister said the issue will be discussed in the cabinet meeting to be held on June 19.