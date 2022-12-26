President Draupadi Murmu visits Srisailam temple, starts development works

President of India Draupadi Murmu visited Srisailam. She who reached Shamshabad Airport from Delhi on Monday left in a helicopter and reached the Sunnipenta helipad wherein the Endowment Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and local MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy welcomed the President. Later, they left from there by road and went to the Sakshi Ganapati temple and performed special pooja.



Departed from there and reached Srisailam Bhramarambika Guesthouse. After resting there for a while, she went to the temple and was welcomed by the priests and performed Rudrabhishekam to Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swami, Kumkumarchana to Bhramarambika Devi. The president visited Shivaji Spurti Kendra and started development programs under the Prasad scheme with Rs. 43.08 crore. The president will reach Sunnipenta helipad and come back to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the officials have made security arrangements in Srisailam for the President's visit. Also, many services have been cancelled in Srisailam. Darshans have been cancelled from 11 am to 2 pm and diverted the traffic.