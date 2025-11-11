President, PM to lead Sai Baba centenary fete in Puttaparthi

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba to be held at Puttaparthi on November 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event, while President Droupadi Murmu will visit on November 22.

Reviewing the preparations at the Secretariat, Naidu said effective crowd management, smooth traffic flow, and adequate medical facilities must be ensured as lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Sai Baba’s samadhi. He constituted a ministerial committee to oversee the arrangements.

Officials informed that Indian Railways will run 65 special trains to Puttaparthi between November 13 and December 1. Around 20 special buses will operate between the railway station and Prasanthi Nilayam, along with provisions for safe drinking water and sanitation facilities. Ministers S Savita, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Anagani Satya Prasad and chief secretary K Vijayanand attended the meeting.