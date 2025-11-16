Presidential School celebrates Annual Day

Visakhapatnam: The Presidential School, Visakhapatnam hosted its Annual Day celebration under the banner ‘Odyssey 2025: Exploring New Horizons.’

The programme opened with an enticing presentation of ‘Aigiri Nandini,’ invoking divine grace and the triumph of good over evil. This was followed by ‘Incredible India – A Confluence of Indian Traditions and Dances.’ A lively presentation of India’s Cosmic Journey: A Trip to Mars’ celebrating India’s scientific dreams and innovation was one of the highlights. Students presented enticing dance performances on the occasion.

Commodore Anirudha Roy, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga attended as chief guest, while Chancellor, Centurion University GSN Raju attended as Guest of Honour. Former CMD of Hindustan Shipyard Limited Hemanth Khatri participated as special guest.