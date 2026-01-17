Activist alleges Rs one crore scam in ASI’s Hampi circle

Vijayanagara: Seriousallegations of financial irregularities have been levelled against the Hampi circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), with a social activist accusing officials of misappropriating nearly Rs 1 crore through the illegal sale of coconuts and other fruits from protected heritage land. The activist has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a high-level probe into the alleged scam.

According to the complaint, between 2013 and 2023, ASI officials allegedly sold coconuts and fruits grown within protected areas around Hampi without floating tenders, violating established norms. The issue came to light after alocal resident sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding tenders for the sale of coconuts. In response, ASI reportedly stated that no data was available for a 10-year period, raising suspicions about transparency and record-keeping.

The activist claims that land under ASI control in Hampi houses nearly 2,000 coconut trees along with a large number of other fruit-bearing trees. However, official ASI data reportedly shows a much lower number 894 coconut trees, 56 mango trees, 43 sapota trees and 39 tamarind trees. This discrepancy, the activist argues, indicates manipulation of records and possible diversion of revenue.

Documents reveal that a tender conducted in 2023 generated Rs 3.75 lakh for the government exchequer. In contrast, no such tendering process was followed between 2013 and 2023, allegedly resulting in a loss of nearly Rs 1 crore to the public treasury. The activist, D. Dhananjaya, said that after he raised the issue with senior authorities, ASI officials claimed that a tender was floated in 2023 but no bidders participated. “The public has a right to know what happened to the income generated from fruit sales over the previous decade,” he said, adding that the number of coconut trees has mysteriously dropped from around 2,200 to 894 in official records. He further pointed out that the government had acquired nearly 234 acres of land around Hampi from farmers, strengthening the need for accountability. Demanding a thorough investigation, Dhananjaya urged the Centre to safeguard both public funds and the integrity of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.