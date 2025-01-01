Pressure mounts on Godavari public reps to back cockfights

Rajamahendravaram: The people’s representatives in the erstwhile twin Godavari districts are facing severe pres-sure from various quarters to ensure smooth conduct of cockfights during the Sankranti sea-son. There are growing demands to prevent police come in the way.

Second-rung leaders and influential figures from various villages are directly approaching the MLAs and the MPs with these requests, putting them in a tough spot. Balancing the cultural sentiments of the local population with legal and ethical constraints has become a challeng-ing task for them amidst the festive fervour.

During the Sankranti season, cockfights are an unstoppable phenomenon in several areas of Godavari districts. For many locals, these cockfights are not just a form of entertainment but a deeply rooted tradition. As a result, these events often overshadow other customs and rituals associated with the festival.

Adding to their appeal is the commercial aspect of these cockfights, which has significantly heightened public enthusiasm and demand for them. In many places, these events witness massive monetary exchanges, with sums ranging from lakhs to crores of rupees changing hands, making them a lucrative yet controversial aspect of the festivities.

People’s representatives in Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru and West Godavari districts are under mounting pressure to grant a green signal for cockfights during the Sankranti festivities. While these events are a regular feature of the festival, this year, the presence of the coalition government has added a new political dimension.

Leaders from the three coalition parties and their followers are actively engaging in villages, turning the Sankranti celebrations into a political battleground.

Each group appears to be leveraging the festive fervour to consolidate their influence and es-tablish dominance, adding a unique twist to this year’s celebrations.

In Godavari districts, the debate over permitting cockfights during Sankranti has reached new heights, with some people’s representatives themselves participating in the events. Leaders from TDP and Jana Sena Party are reportedly lobbying a state minister for support in organising the cockfights. The minister, however, is said to have deferred the decision, suggesting it be resolved at the MLA level.

There is growing demand in Konaseema and West Godavari districts to allow cockfights for 15 days this year. In Kakinada, reports suggest a hill-region MLA has requested police cooperation for holding the events for 10 days. Preparations are reportedly underway in several locations, including Bhimavaram, Narasapuram, Kakinada, Peddapuram, Amalapuram, Tuni, Gokavaram, Seethanagaram, Rajanagaram, Kadiam, Ravulapalem, Undi, Nidadavolu, Venka-tramannagudem, Pentapadu, and Tadepalligudem.

The police, however, remain cautious. An officer, speaking to The Hans India, confirmed the political pressure but expressed concerns over potential law and order issues if cockfights are ignored. There are fears that events in these areas could escalate tensions, particularly with the added risk of disputes fuelled by ganja use.

According to some political leaders, higher police officials are considering granting permis-sion for cockfights only for three days after Bhogi, provided they are conducted peacefully. Some say that this move aims to strike a balance between preserving tradition and maintain-ing public safety during the festive season.