Previous govt neglected farmers’ welfare, alleges Nimmala

Rajamahendravaram: Water resources minister Dr Nimmala Rama Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of reducing crucial input subsidies from Rs 20,000 to Rs 16,000 and failing to clear Rs 1,600 crore in pending dues to farmers. He said the neglect of farmer welfare between 2019 and 2024 has now been reversed with the present government’s renewed focus on agricultural support. Launching the first phase of the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan 2025–26 scheme at Kovvur on Saturday, the minister reaffirmed that the government is fulfilling its election promise by extending Rs 20,000 investment assistance to every eligible farmer in three installments.

He stated that Rs 7,000 each has already been credited into the bank accounts of 1.14 lakh farmers in East Godavari district, amounting to Rs 79 crore. In Kovvur constituency alone, 14,884 farmers received cheques worth Rs 10.41 crore.

He pointed out that under the previous TDP-led regime from 2014 to 2019, several beneficial schemes were initiated, such as soil health cards and farm equipment distribution, but were later ignored by the succeeding government. Despite prevailing economic challenges, the current administration is committed to comprehensive farmer welfare, he asserted.

Rama Naidu also announced that tenant farmers will receive their share of support in the second and third phases, due in October and January. Further, Rs 350 crore has been sanctioned for repairs to major irrigation projects, and a new lift irrigation scheme will be implemented to address flooding and water access issues in Dowleswaram and Daravaram areas.

Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, who presided over the event, clarified that the Rs 20,000 support package includes Rs 6,000 under the PM-Kisan scheme and Rs 14,000 from the state government. He reiterated that the current government has cleared all pending farmer dues left unpaid by the previous regime. District collector P Prashanthi an others were present.