Prioritise heart health, people told

Vizianagaram: Dr D Anuradha, a cardiologist from Apollo Hospitals, urged the people to prioritise their heart health during a free medical camp organised by the Swarna Foundation here on Sunday. She emphasised the importance of early detection, advising people to consult specialists for any unusual heart symptoms or chest discomfort.

At the camp, Dr Anuradha examined patients and explained the benefits of healthy habits like jogging and walking in preventing heart diseases. She debunked the myth that only senior citizens are at risk, noting that modern lifestyles are affecting people of all ages, from teenagers to the elderly. Warning against harmful habits, she pointed out that alcohol consumption and smoking pose serious threats to heart health.

Dr Anuradha recommended regular check-ups, adding that even an affordable ECG test can reveal critical insights into heart conditions.

“People should take responsibility for their health and seek medical advice promptly,” she said. Dr Mahendra Giri, A Naidu, and others attended the programme.