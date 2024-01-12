Priority for BCs in YSRCP third list

Vijayawada: The YSRCP appointed 50 new Assembly constituency in-charges and nine parliamentary in-charges in the three lists released so far. In the first list, the party appointed 11 Assembly in-charges, in the second 24 new in-charges and three parliamentary constituency in-charges and on Thursday, announced 15 new Assembly and six parliamentary in-charges.

Givng priority for BCs, the party appointed four BCs as new parliamentary constituency in-charges in the third list.

With regard to MPs, it allotted Visakhapatnam MP seat to Botcha Jhansi, who served as ZP chairperson and as MP twice. For Eluru parliamentary constituency appointed Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav (BC), son of minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao. Kurnool MP seat to Gummanuru Jayaram of Boya community currently a minister. Tirupati MP Gurumurthy was shifted to Satyavedu and Koneti Adimulam was appointed in his place as in-charge.

For Assembly constituencies, Piriya Vijaya, ZP chairperson was appointed for Itchapuram. Other appointments are MLC Duvvada Srinivas for Tekkali, Mettu Govinda Reddy for Rayadurgam, APIIC vice-chairman and ex MLA Buchepali Srinivas for Darsi, ex MLA M Sunil Kumar for Putalapattu, Vijayananda Reddy for Chittoor, ex MLA Amarnath Reddy for Rajampet, B Virupakshi for Boya community for Aluru, MLC M Murali to Gudur and minister Jogi Ramesh for Penamaluru and Uppala Ramu for Pedana.