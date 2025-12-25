Priority for common devotees for Vaikuntha Ekadasi: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stated that common devotees will receive top priority during Vaikuntha Ekadasi darshan, with no major hurdles for them.

Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with district SP L Subba Rayudu held a media conference on Vaikuntha Ekadasi security measures here on Wednesday. The Collector outlined arrangements for the 10-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival from December 30 to January 8. He said TTD and district officials have completed all preparations for smooth darshan through Vaikuntha Dwaram.

District in-charge minister, revenue minister, endowments minister, and home minister reviewed plans with TTD and district staff two days ago. Advance measures ensure no inconvenience to devotees. Crowds will be highest on the first three days Ekadasi,

Dwadasi and Trayodasi, he said.

Around 25 lakh devotees have booked tickets through TTD’s online portal. Endowments Minister confirmed 90% slots for common devotees, less than 10% for VIPs and VVIPs. TTD prioritised common pilgrims, including locals, with extended darshan time. Special facilities at bus stands, railway stations, sanitation, parking for two- and four-wheelers, and easy access to Tirumala for ticket holders are ready. For security, 3,000 police personnel, CCTV, and drones will monitor continuously, he added.

District SP Subba Rayudu said tight security covers Tirumala-Tirupati areas. Up to 60,000 ticket holders per day will get darshan. Devotees must arrive only at their allotted date and time, with TTD vigilance staff ensuring smooth process. Security is strengthened at bus stands, railway stations, Alipiri, Srivari Mettu, and local temples. Command control rooms will use drones and CCTV for 24/7 surveillance. Arrive on time to reduce crowds and ensure peaceful darshan.

Special measures are in place for parking and traffic. He said devotees from across the state and local residents are urged to cooperate. Beware of scams do not hand over tokens. Ticket holders must carry Aadhaar or ID proof. Rely only on official sources, not social media rumours, he added.