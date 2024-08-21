Priority for friendly policing in maintaining law & order: SP

Tirupati: District Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu emphasised that maintaining law and order in the spiritual city of Tirupati is his foremost duty, with a strong focus on friendly policing.



He attended the closing ceremony of the two-day World Photography Day celebrations organised by the Andhra Pradesh Photojournalist Association's Tirupati district branch at the Press Club on Tuesday.

SP Subbarayudu expressed great interest in watching the photo exhibition. He congratulated the photojournalists for their hard work, acknowledging the challenges they face in capturing the city's events. He also encouraged them to report any unsocial activities to the police, promising to address any difficulties they encounter in their line of duty.

The SP stressed the importance of photojournalists continually enhancing their professional skills. He reiterated his commitment to prioritising friendly policing in Tirupati, ensuring that the city's safety and harmony are maintained. The event concluded with the felicitation of photojournalists, who were presented with mementos. Association State vice-president K Giribabu, district president K Radhakrishna, secretary R Lavanya Kumar and treasurer Sivaiah were present. Former district president of electronic media R Murali Krishna and photojournalists CHKV Purnachandra Kumar, Gopalakrishna, Bhaskar, Prasad, Mohan Krishna, Srinivas, Radha Krishna, Peter and others also took part.