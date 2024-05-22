Private Network Hospitals in AP Halt Aarogyasri Services Due to Pending Bills

In a major development, private network hospitals in Andhra Pradesh have decided to close Aarogyasri services starting from today. The decision comes after talks between Aarogyasri CEO and Association of Specialty Hospitals failed on Tuesday night.

During a zoom meeting, CEO Lakshmisha assured that the government would clear the pending bills, but the hospitals expressed dissatisfaction stating that similar promises had been made in the past. With over 1500 crore Aarogyasri bills pending for 8 months, Asha announced that until the dues are paid, treatment under Aarogyasree will be halted.

Furthermore, private medical colleges owners also announced the suspension of Aarogyasree services from Wednesday. The Andhra Pradesh Private Medical Colleges Association cited non-payment of bills, including Covid-19 treatment expenses, over the past 3 years as the reason for their decision.

Despite the AP government releasing emergency funds of Rs.203 crores for Aarogyasri on Wednesday morning, Asha remains unsatisfied, demanding the release of all pending funds till March 31 for the strike to be called off. The association has reiterated that Aarogyasri services will not resume until all outstanding dues are settled.

The halt of Aarogyasri services in network hospitals has raised concerns among the residents who rely on the scheme for affordable healthcare. It remains to be seen how the government will address the ongoing issue and ensure the continuation of Aarogyasri services for the people of Andhra Pradesh.