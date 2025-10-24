Live
Private travels bus catches fire in Kurnool, several trapped in bus
A devastating accident occurred in Kurnool district when a private bus burst into flames on the national highway near Ulindakonda of Kurnool district. The incident took place as the bus, operated by Kaveri Travels, was travelling from Hyderabad to Bangalore, carrying approximately 44 passengers.
The fire erupted after the bus collided with a motorcycle while passing through Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal. Eyewitnesses reported that the front of the bus caught fire almost immediately, rapidly engulfing the vehicle. In a remarkable show of bravery, 12 alert passengers managed to break the windows and escape the blaze. Unfortunately, it appears that the remaining passengers were unable to flee, resulting in tragic fatalities.
Local residents responded swiftly, assisting in transporting injured individuals to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Emergency services were alerted, with four fire engines deployed to combat the flames and prevent further tragedy.
Reports suggest that many passengers were asleep at the time of the incident, which may have hindered their ability to escape. Most of those on board were residents of Hyderabad. The surviving passengers include Naveen Kumar, Akhil, Jasmita, Akira, Ramesh, Jayasurya, Harika, Subrahmanyam, Ramireddy, Venugopal Reddy, Satyanarayana, and Srilakshmi.
As investigations continue, this tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced on the roads.