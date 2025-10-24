  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Private travels bus catches fire in Kurnool, several trapped in bus

Private travels bus catches fire in Kurnool, several trapped in bus
x
Highlights

A devastating accident occurred in Kurnool district when a private bus burst into flames on the national highway near Ulindakonda of Kurnool district.

A devastating accident occurred in Kurnool district when a private bus burst into flames on the national highway near Ulindakonda of Kurnool district. The incident took place as the bus, operated by Kaveri Travels, was travelling from Hyderabad to Bangalore, carrying approximately 44 passengers.

The fire erupted after the bus collided with a motorcycle while passing through Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal. Eyewitnesses reported that the front of the bus caught fire almost immediately, rapidly engulfing the vehicle. In a remarkable show of bravery, 12 alert passengers managed to break the windows and escape the blaze. Unfortunately, it appears that the remaining passengers were unable to flee, resulting in tragic fatalities.

Local residents responded swiftly, assisting in transporting injured individuals to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Emergency services were alerted, with four fire engines deployed to combat the flames and prevent further tragedy.

Reports suggest that many passengers were asleep at the time of the incident, which may have hindered their ability to escape. Most of those on board were residents of Hyderabad. The surviving passengers include Naveen Kumar, Akhil, Jasmita, Akira, Ramesh, Jayasurya, Harika, Subrahmanyam, Ramireddy, Venugopal Reddy, Satyanarayana, and Srilakshmi.

As investigations continue, this tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced on the roads.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick