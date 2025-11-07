Privatisation of govt medical colleges is a death warrant for public health: YSRCP

Anantapur: YSRCP Anantapur district president Anantha Venkatarami Reddy criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the government’s decision to privatise government medical colleges amounts to signing a “death warrant” for public health.

The YSRCP Youth Wing, led by district youth president Sake Chandrasekhar, organised a “One-Crore Signature Campaign” in front of the Municipal Corporation office on Thursday, opposing the coalition government’s move. YSRCP State Youth Wing Working President Baireddy Siddharth Reddy and other leaders participated as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, Anantha said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration brought revolutionary improvements in healthcare and initiated construction of 17 government medical colleges, with classes already begun in five of them.

He alleged that the present government is attempting to hand over these medical colleges to private entities for the benefit of its own groups.

He added that Aarogyasri has already been weakened and turned into “Anarogyasri.”

The signatures collected will be submitted to the Governor, he said, warning that the party would intensify protests if the government fails to reconsider its decision.

State Youth Wing Working President Baireddy Siddharth Reddy questioned why the government could not allocate ₹5,000 crore for medical colleges despite borrowing ₹2.27 lakh crore in the past 17 months.

He alleged that the coalition government has misled people and that privatisation is being pursued for financial gains. He warned that any PPP tenders awarded now would be cancelled when YSRCP returns to power.

District youth president Sake Chandrasekhar accused some MLAs of misleading the public by claiming no medical colleges were built, despite construction and academic activity already underway. He said the party will continue to expose the facts and launch statewide agitations if privatisation moves are not withdrawn.