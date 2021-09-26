Privatistion of ports, airports: Narayana fears rise in smuggling, terrorist activities

Ongole : The cooperation being extended by the State and Central governments to corporate companies to take over the ports and airports, could lead to rise in smuggling and terrorist activities in the country, feared CPI national council member K Narayana.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Narayana said that abusing and attacking the opponents had become a culture in the politics in both the Telugu States.

He said that the politicians from the ruling and opposition parties were resorting to many vulgar comments than the participants in the reality shows on TV.

He expressed concern over the ruling party leaders attacking the homes of the Opposition party leaders. Narayana said that no defaulter has been arrested in the Narendra Modi government, but it had extended cooperation to people like Vijay Mallya to come and go out of the country as per their wishes, by suspending and issuing lookout notices.

The CPI national leader demanded the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments support the Bharat Bandh on September 27, against the anti-farmer and anti-worker policies of the Narendra Modi government, and make it a grand success. CPI district secretary ML Narayana and former secretary M Venkaiah were also present.