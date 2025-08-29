Pro Kabaddi League season 12 kicks off

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to commence from Friday. The league, which is returning to Visakhapatnam after seven years, will see Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas as part of the opening match of the season.

Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan will play the second match the same day. The matches will be held at the Vishwanath Sports Club in Vizag.

The opening ceremony was held here on Thursday in the presence of Mashal Sports business head and Pro Kabaddi League chairman Anupam Goswami, Vijay Malik, Captain, Telugu Titans; Pawan Sehrawat, Captain, Tamil Thalaivas, along with the remaining 10 Captains, players and organisers.

Speaking on the occasion, Anupam Goswami said that the season would be organised in a new format designed to bring the fans closer to the game.

The league matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and the live stream can be watched on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. Tickets for the season are available on the official platform 'Zomato District,' he informed.

Talking about the season, Telugu Titans captain Vijay Malik said, “This season will be very competitive. Every team is strong, no match is going to be easy. Hard work plays a key role in achieving victory.”

Earlier, the PKL organisers paid tributes to the Indian Armed Forces. The 12 captains visited the INS Kursura submarine, which stood as a witness to the heroic mark of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The first phase of the 12th season of PKL will be played in Visakhapatnam from August 29 to September 11. The remaining league matches will be played in Jaipur, Chennai and New Delhi, the organisers informed.