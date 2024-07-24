Probe into Madanapalle Sub-Collector office fire incident intensified

Madanapalle (annamayya district): The investigation into the fire incident at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector's office, which occurred on Sunday night, has been intensified by the police. Annamayya District Collector Ch Sridhar and SP Vidyasagar Naidu spent several hours at the site on Tuesday, meticulously reviewing various files and examining CCTV footage from the office. Under the guidance of CID chief Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, CID officials have been collecting and scrutinising the burnt files inside and outside the office to determine their nature and subject matter. As part of the investigation, police have confiscated the mobile phones of all employees working at the office for further examination.

In the evening, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R P Sisodia, Fire Services Director Venkata Ramana and Regional Fire Officer Kurnool Bhupal Reddy arrived in Madanapalle to inspect the Sub-Collector’s office.

Meanwhile, police have reportedly taken YSRCP leader Madhava Reddy, a follower of former minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, into custody for questioning. Sources indicate that Reddy had visited the Sub-Collector’s office regularly for 10 days leading up to the fire incident. Police are investigating whom he met during these visits and the nature of the files involved.

In addition, the police are questioning several officials in connection with the case, including current Madanapalle RDO Hariprasad, former Madanapalle RDO and current Tirupati District SDC Murali, senior assistant Gowtham Tej and employees Imran and Aslam. It may be recalled that DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao made it clear on Monday that it was not an accident but an incident and the government took a serious note of it. He said that no one responsible in the case will be spared.

