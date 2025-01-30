Probe ordered into Peddireddy’s alleged grabbing of forest land

Tirupati : A major controversy has erupted over allegations that YSRCP senior leader and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy illegally encroached on forest land in Chittoor district. The state government has taken the matter seriously and ordered an investigation by a joint committee comprising revenue, police and forest officials.

The controversy revolves around claims that around 75 acres of forest land in Mangalampeta revenue village, Pulicherla mandal, were unlawfully brought under the possession of Peddireddy’s family. Reports also suggest similar encroachments in Punganur, Thamballapalle and other areas through alleged manipulation of land records and proxy ownership.

Preliminary findings have been submitted to the Chief Minister’s office. According to land records, 17.69 acres in Survey No 295 and six acres in Survey No 296, located in a forested area of Mangalampeta, are under scrutiny. These lands, surrounded by reserved forest, are reportedly under the Peddireddy family’s control.

Official documents indicate that between 2000 and 2001, 45.8 acre were registered under Ramachandra Reddy, his son and MP Mithun Reddy, and other family members. The land was reportedly purchased from several individuals, expanding their holdings from an initial 23.69 acre to 75.75 acre. Authorities are now investigating how the land ownership grew beyond the originally recorded area.

Following a review meeting at the Secretariat, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to conduct a thorough inquiry. The government formed a special panel, including Chittoor district collector K Sumit Kumar, superintendent of police V N Manikanta Chandolu and IFS officer Yashoda Bai, to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report.

Deputy Chief Minister and forest minister Pawan Kalyan has also taken note of the allegations. He has ordered an independent investigation and tasked the principal chief conservator of forests with verifying claims of illegal occupation and environmental damage. Emphasising accountability, Pawan Kalyan called for swift action against those responsible and demanded an immediate preliminary report for government intervention.

However, Ramachandra Reddy has strongly denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated. Speaking in Tirupati, he dismissed claims of illegal land acquisition as baseless and challenged the government to prove any wrongdoing. He asserted that his family legally purchased 23.69 acre in 2001 and refuted claims of unauthorised expansion.

Citing official records from 1981, he maintained that the land was private property used for mango orchards and cattle farming. He further argued that accommodations for workers were falsely portrayed as illegal constructions.

Ramachandra Reddy recalled that joint surveys conducted during the tenures of former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu had previously confirmed the land’s private status. Additionally, he noted that a related High Court case was dismissed and referred to a 1968 Forest Gazette classifying the land as privately owned.

Meanwhile, leaders from CPI (ML) New Democracy, including district secretary Rayapaneni Harikrishna and other members, have demanded an immediate CBI inquiry into the alleged land encroachments, urging strict legal action.