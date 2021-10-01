Probe sought into 43 cr 'fraud' in Telugu Akademi

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member K Kala Venkata Rao on Thursday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of undermining the Telugu language and culture by completely neglecting the significance of the Telugu Akademi and its programmes in the state.

Kala Venkata Rao said that huge funds were now missing from the account of Telugu Akademi which was in the joint list of the two Telugu states. Some unknown miscreants stole over Rs 43 crore from the Telugu Academy account in the Union Bank of India branch located at Karwan using fake documents. The government owed an explanation to the people on this massive fraud, he said. In a statement here, the TDP leader deplored that ever since Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, his government has launched a variety of attacks on the Telugu language and traditions.

He demanded that the YSRCP government order a detailed police inquiry into the looting of Rs 43 crore. He expressed concern that the identity of the Telugu Akademi also came under attack as it was renamed as 'Telugu-Sanskrit Academy'.

Jagan was suffering from multiple deficiencies along ideological, linguistic and cultural lines. When a demand was made for issuing GOs in Telugu, the government had stopped making the GOs available to the public, he said.