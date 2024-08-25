‘Procure eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols’

Tirupati : District Collector S Venkateswar insisted on celebrating Vinayaka Chavithi festival in an eco-friendly manner. Along with MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Mayor Dr R Sirisha, the Collector held a meeting over the arrangements for Vinayaka Chavithi festival, with the officials of police, revenue, municipal, TTD, TUDA, SPDCL and other departments here on Saturday.

Collector Venkateswar stated that three tanks - Vinayaka Sagar in Karakambadi road, Chennayagunta in Mangalam and Daminedu Cheruvu near Tiruchanur - are earmarked for mass immersion of idols in the city. He urged TTD to conduct devotional programmes and also put up decorations like arches and festoons at all important junctions in the pilgrim city to reflect spiritual atmosphere. The police were told to make arrangements for barricades at all places, including at the three tanks, lighting, sanitation and drinking water supply etc. through the municipal corporation. The SPDCL should ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Responding to Vinayaka Chavithi celebration committee members’ request, the Collector said fisheries department will engage export swimmers at the tanks as a safety measure.

SP L Subbarayudu said about 2,500 idols are expected to be installed across Tirupati district and wanted all the departments to work together for the peaceful conduct of the celebrations in the district.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Mayor Dr R Sirisha appealed to the people to observe the festival in a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere. They wanted the devotees to purchase clay idols only and avoid those made with Plaster of Paris and other chemical. Vinayaka Nimajjanam Committee convener Samanchi Srinivas said more than 1,000 pandals are expected to be set up during Ganesh Chaturthi and appealed all the departments to extend their support for the grand celebration of the festival. ASPs Venkat Rao and Nagabhushan Rao, TUDA secretary Venkata Narayana, RDO Ravi Shankar Reddy, DPO Suseela Devi, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Naveen Kumar Reddy, RC Muni Krishna, Mangati Gopal Reddy, Gundala Gopinath, Ajay were present.