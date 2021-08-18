Procure MTU 1010 without any conditions: TDP

Nellore: Former Minister and senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded that the government procure MTU 1010 variety of paddy through Paddy Purchase Centres (PPCs) without any conditions paying minimum support price.

He handed over a representation to the Collector on Tuesday and said MTU 1010 variety was cultivated in 40,000 acres during the recent crop season and yield is likely to be of 1,20,000 Puttis.

He appealed to the government to collect at least 1 lakh Puttis of paddy through PPCs while stating that the variety is being procured without any restrictions in neighbouring Chittoor district.

He said there has been a practice of collecting an additional quantity of paddy to the extent of 200 to 300 kgs showing the reason of high moisture content in paddy. He underlined the need to stop the practice for supporting the farmers. Somireddy also demanded that the government release the outstanding dues of paddy collected from the farmers four months back.