Prof Paruchuri new VC of Siddhartha Academy

Vijayawada : Delhi IIT senior professor Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao assumed office as Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Deemed to be University on Wednesday.

He completed his B Tech from NIT-Warangal, M Tech and Ph D from IIT-Chennai.

Previously, he worked as an advisor to All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi. He worked as a visiting professor at Oklahoma State University, USA. He served as Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department and Dean, Planning at IIT-Delhi.

As many as 27 scholars have completed their Ph D under his supervision. He published 125 research papers in various international journals.

He has 2 patents. He has visited America, Japan, Germany, UK, Switzerland, China, Russia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Bhutan, South Korea and presented 115 research papers in various international conferences.